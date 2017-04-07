Russian MoD Suspends Cooperation With US on Syria Incident Prevention Document

© Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin Putin to Discuss US Missile Strikes in Syria With Russian Security Council - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Russian Defense Ministry considers the US attack in Syria as a gross violations of the memorandum on indent prevention in Syria and is suspending cooperation on it, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Friday.

"We assess such actions of the US side as a gross violations of the memorandum on incident prevention and ensuring security in operations in the Syrian airspace signed in 2015. The Russian Defense Ministry is suspending cooperation with the Pentagon within the framework of this memorandum," he said in a statement.

The United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat near Homs late Thursday. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on Damascus.

Following the US attack, the Syrian Armed Forces said that at least six people were killed and serious damages were inflicted on the Syrian military airfield in the Homs province.

A number of states, including Saudi Arabia, Israel, Turkey, Australia have already expressed their support for the attack, while Russia views the US actions in Syria as aggression against a sovereign state based on an unjustified reason. Japan and Russia have called for the UN Security Council's emergency meeting.