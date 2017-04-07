US Strikes in Syria 'Punitive,' Undermine Peace Process - Syria Opposition Group

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday night, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on the Syrian government.

"While I condemn the attack of Khan Shaykhun, but I will not welcome the airstrikes because it is purely punitive with no political horizon, and it will also lead to more tensions between the United States and Russia, and that will impact negatively the Geneva process," Makdissi said.

© REUTERS/ Robert S. Price/Courtesy U.S. Navy No Russian Casualties in US Missile Attack in Syria - Lavrov

"I still think that the only way to end the Syrian war is through negotiations and the implementation of UNSCR 2254," Makdissi added.

Russia described the attack as an aggression against a sovereign state.

Following the US military action, Russia decided to suspend its memorandum of understanding on air safety over Syria with the United States, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.