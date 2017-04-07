Register
13:31 GMT +307 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) fires a tomahawk land attack missile in Mediterranean Sea which U.S. Defense Department said was a part of cruise missile strike against Syria on April 7, 2017.

    No Russian Casualties in US Missile Attack in Syria - Lavrov

    © REUTERS/ Robert S. Price/Courtesy U.S. Navy
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Air Base (57)
    0 29740

    There have been no Russian casualties in the US missile attack on a Syrian airfield, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday.

    TASHKENT (Sputnik) — Fifty-nine Tomahawk missiles struck the Syrian airfield at 4:40 a.m Syrian time. They were launched from the destroyers USS Porter and USS Ross in the Eastern Mediterranean. Pentagon spokesman Jeff Davis said aircraft shelters, petroleum and logistical storage, ammo supply bunkers, air defense systems, and radars were targeted.

    "As far as the casualties among the Russian servicemen, I know nothing of this, most likely there were no such casualties," Lavrov told a press conference.

    This Oct. 7, 2016 satellite image released by the U.S. Department of Defense shows Shayrat air base in Syria. The United States blasted a Syrian air base with a barrage of cruise missiles on Friday, April 7, 2017 in fiery retaliation for this week's gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians.
    © AP Photo/ DigitalGlobe/U.S. Department of Defense
    Syrian Airbase in Sha'irat Heavily Damaged After US Strike, All Planes Out of Order
    Earlier in the day, the Homs governor said that two Syrian civilians and five troops were killed in the US missile strike.

    A Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene of the attack some hardware had been salvaged, including five Syrian fighter jets. The runway also seemed to have been spared, he said, as well as a few hangars, but eight others were taken out of service.

    Russia has condemned the strike as an aggression against a sovereign state.

    Topic:
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Air Base (57)

    Related:

    Damage to Syrian Airbase Hit by US Missile Strike Insignificant – Homs Governor
    UK SoD Expresses Full Support for US Missile Strikes on Syria Airfield
    Turkey Calls For Establishing No-Fly Zone in Syria Following US Missile Strikes
    Ankara Views US Missile Strike on Syria Airfield as Positive Step - Deputy PM
    US Missile Attack on Syria Attempt to Divert Attention From Mosul - Moscow
    Tags:
    missile attacks, casualties, Tomahawk, Sergei Lavrov, Russia, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ghosts of the Soviet Era: Creepy Charm of Abandoned and Rundown Places
    Ghosts of the Soviet Era: Creepy Charm of Abandoned and Rundown Places
    Attitude Changed
    Attitude Changed
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok