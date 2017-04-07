No Russian Casualties in US Missile Attack in Syria - Lavrov

TASHKENT (Sputnik) — Fifty-nine Tomahawk missiles struck the Syrian airfield at 4:40 a.m Syrian time. They were launched from the destroyers USS Porter and USS Ross in the Eastern Mediterranean. Pentagon spokesman Jeff Davis said aircraft shelters, petroleum and logistical storage, ammo supply bunkers, air defense systems, and radars were targeted.

"As far as the casualties among the Russian servicemen, I know nothing of this, most likely there were no such casualties," Lavrov told a press conference.

© AP Photo/ DigitalGlobe/U.S. Department of Defense Syrian Airbase in Sha'irat Heavily Damaged After US Strike, All Planes Out of Order

Earlier in the day, the Homs governor said that two Syrian civilians and five troops were killed in the US missile strike.

A Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene of the attack some hardware had been salvaged, including five Syrian fighter jets. The runway also seemed to have been spared, he said, as well as a few hangars, but eight others were taken out of service.

Russia has condemned the strike as an aggression against a sovereign state.