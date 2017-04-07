What Is Left Unharmed After US Strike on Syria

HOMS (Sputnik) — On Thursday night, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on the Syrian government.

"About 8 hangars with equipment, as well as several warehouses with weapons near the runway were destroyed. Parts of the aircraft equipment, including five fighters, several hangars with equipment and the runway remained unharmed," the correspondent said.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the missile strike destroyed nine aircraft of the Syrian Air Force.