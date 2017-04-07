No Data on Russian Victims in US Strike on Syria - Reconciliation Center

"There is no information on victims among our [compatriots]," the official said following US media suggestions that Russian servicemen may have been in the airfield.
On Thursday night, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on the Syrian government.
