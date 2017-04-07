Russian Embassy Examining If Russians Among Victims of US Attack in Syria

© AP Photo/ Julie Jacobson No Decision Yet on Emergency UNSC Session Over US Attack in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Embassy in Syria is looking into whether Russian citizens were among the casualties in the US missile strike on the Ash Sha'irat airfield near Homs, an embassy official told Sputnik.

"We do not have any information," the official said Friday.

The official clarified that "we are finding out" whether Russians were among the five killed and seven wounded, as claimed by the Homs governor earlier in the day.

The US launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat near Homs late Thursday. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on Damascus.