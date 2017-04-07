Ankara Views US Missile Strike on Syria Airfield as Positive Step - Deputy PM

ANKARA (Sputnik) — According to CNN Turk, he said it was a positive step.

"Assad regime should be punished," Kurtulmus said, as quoted by Hurriyet Daily News.

On Thursday night, the United States launched over 50 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on the Syrian government.

On Tuesday, the Syrian National Coalition of Revolutionary and Opposition Forces reported that a chemical weapon attack in Syria’s Idlib province claimed the lives of some 80 people and inflicted harm on an additional 200 civilians. The coalition, as well as a number of Western states, blamed the Syrian government troops for the attack, while Damascus has refuted these allegations.