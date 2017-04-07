Register
    In this image from video provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, April 7, 2017.

    Daesh Militants Attacked Syrian Army Positions Simultaneously With US Strike

    Daesh (banned in numerous countries) terrorist fighters had attacked the Syrian armed forces at the same time and in the same vicinity as the US missile strike on its airfield near Homs, an informed source told Sputnik on Friday.

    The source said the terrorists launched an attack on a Homs-Sha'irat stretch of highway at around 23:00 GMT and held their territory for over an hour until the arrival of reinforcements.

    "Is it a coincidence that the IS [Daesh] fighters attacked one of the defensive positions of the Homs-Palmyra route simultaneously with the US attack on Sha'irat?" the source said.

    The US launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat near Homs late Thursday. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on Damascus.

    strike, attack, Daesh, Syria, United States
      honestly
      So they did bother to notify the paid players. Disgusting.
      The Night Wind
      ISIS also attacked Allied positions last October when Obama 'accidentally' bombed the Syrian Army in Deir Ezzur.
      RedBanner
      Exactly as it happened a few months ago, on another US strike (an error/mistake/accident, according to Obanana administration back then) on Syrian troops!

      The only question remaining now is: was Trump in such a short period of time corrupted to the core, to the point of following exactly the same script as his predecessors, lied to by his military and intelligence agencies, or was he already this evil and was simply able to hide it until now from most of us who supported him vs Killary Clinton?

      I wonder, and right now I just don't know the answer! Guess we will all know it on the follow-up of this other US aggression against a country that is not in war with the US!
      michael
      oh, what a gift to those who have difficulty believing in the connection between the usg and terrorism. How are they to explain this one away? :)
      jj42
      of course they informed their proxy army
      jameskees
      And they will ask North Korea not to develop a Nuclear Weapon ?
      Erik Tretein reply tojameskees(Show commentHide comment)
      jameskees, Is the US using this attack on Syria as a warning to N Korea? An attack on N Korea's nuclear facilities would create an environmental disaster worse than Fukushima. I think China might notice that, why the US has not done so already.
      earlw35
      Trump has now shown his true self a weak pathetic SOB, bet those savages of rebels are having second thoughtsl
