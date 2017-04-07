Daesh Militants Attacked Syrian Army Positions Simultaneously With US Strike

The source said the terrorists launched an attack on a Homs-Sha'irat stretch of highway at around 23:00 GMT and held their territory for over an hour until the arrival of reinforcements.
"Is it a coincidence that the IS [Daesh] fighters attacked one of the defensive positions of the Homs-Palmyra route simultaneously with the US attack on Sha'irat?" the source said.
The US launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat near Homs late Thursday. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on Damascus.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete So they did bother to notify the paid players. Disgusting. Reply | 3 | Edit | Delete ISIS also attacked Allied positions last October when Obama 'accidentally' bombed the Syrian Army in Deir Ezzur. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Exactly as it happened a few months ago, on another US strike (an error/mistake/accident, according to Obanana administration back then) on Syrian troops! Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete oh, what a gift to those who have difficulty believing in the connection between the usg and terrorism. How are they to explain this one away? :) Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete of course they informed their proxy army Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete And they will ask North Korea not to develop a Nuclear Weapon ? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete jameskees, Is the US using this attack on Syria as a warning to N Korea? An attack on N Korea's nuclear facilities would create an environmental disaster worse than Fukushima. I think China might notice that, why the US has not done so already. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Trump has now shown his true self a weak pathetic SOB, bet those savages of rebels are having second thoughtsl
The only question remaining now is: was Trump in such a short period of time corrupted to the core, to the point of following exactly the same script as his predecessors, lied to by his military and intelligence agencies, or was he already this evil and was simply able to hide it until now from most of us who supported him vs Killary Clinton?
I wonder, and right now I just don't know the answer! Guess we will all know it on the follow-up of this other US aggression against a country that is not in war with the US!
