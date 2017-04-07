Source: Greece Warns Against Military Intervention in Syria After Missile Attack

© Sputnik/ Alexander Astafyev Syrian Personnel, Equipment Evacuated From Airfield Ahead of US Strike

ATHENS (Sputnik) – Greece is strongly against any military intervention in Syria as it could hamper peace efforts, a source in the country’s Ministry of National Defence told Sputnik after the US missile attack on an airfield in Syria.

On Thursday night, the United States launched over 50 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on the Syrian government.

"Greece is strongly against any military intervention in Syria," a National Defense Ministry source told Sputnik, adding that such action will hamper dialogue and peace in Syria.