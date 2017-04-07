Source: Greece Warns Against Military Intervention in Syria After Missile Attack

On Thursday night, the United States launched over 50 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on the Syrian government.
"Greece is strongly against any military intervention in Syria," a National Defense Ministry source told Sputnik, adding that such action will hamper dialogue and peace in Syria.
I'm sure that the usg will respect the wishes of Athens. (sarcasm)

Good to see at least one European country quick to voice there disgust of the fascist attack on Syria. It will be interesting how many others will follow? Probably not many!

Greece was one of the lone voices against Clinton's bombing of Serbia, and look how much the Neocons cared. Instead they listen to crazies like Erdogan and Merkel.

more refugees head towards Germany this spring and summer.
