Homs Governor: Airfield Attacked by US Plays Key Role in Fight Against Daesh

"The Syrian army and armed forces are fighting terrorism, especially in the east of Homs. And recently significant progress has been reached, gas fields have been liberated as well as the city of Palmyra and its surroundings. This base to the east of Homs plays a key role in supporting military operations against IS, particularly in the eastern part of Homs," al-Barazi said in a phone interview.
On Thursday night, the United States launched over 50 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on the Syrian government.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete How can Trump be so stupid not to understand that he might be leading the world into WWIII?!... Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete RedBanner, I don't think he is stupid. I think he is a version of Tsipras. A similar tactic. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete That is exactly why the US terror state attacked it, to help their terrorist friends. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete impeach trump now, my though exactly! Apparently, Trump is just a continuation of Obama and Dubiya Bush.
RedBanner
He fired Steve Bannon and now he relies on the lies and misinfo provided by the same military-industrial-complex that a couple of months ago was supporting Killary for President!
impeach trump nowin reply toRedBanner(Show commentHide comment)
impeach trump now
Athanasiosin reply toimpeach trump now(Show commentHide comment)