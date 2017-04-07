Syrian Personnel, Equipment Evacuated From Airfield Ahead of US Strike

© AP Photo/ US NAVY US Does Not Currently Intend to Carry Out Further Missile Strikes in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Syrian military personnel, as well as equipment, were evacuated from the Shayrat (Ash Sha’irat) Airfield in Homs Governorate, Syria, prior to the late Thursday US missile attack, media report.

The missile strike damaged runways, towers and traffic control buildings at the airbase, but personnel had been evacuated and equipment was moved ahead of the strike, ABC said on Friday citing eyewitness reports.

US President Donald Trump's national security advisor Herbert McMaster said in a statement after the US missile strike that the United States "took great pains" to avoid Russian casualties, but there were no guarantees.