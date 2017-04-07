Syrian Personnel, Equipment Evacuated From Airfield Ahead of US Strike

The missile strike damaged runways, towers and traffic control buildings at the airbase, but personnel had been evacuated and equipment was moved ahead of the strike, ABC said on Friday citing eyewitness reports.
US President Donald Trump's national security advisor Herbert McMaster said in a statement after the US missile strike that the United States "took great pains" to avoid Russian casualties, but there were no guarantees.
Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Trump has destroyed any confidence I had in him. He's just another AIPAC war criminal, doing as he damn pleases to anyone he wants, world bully. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete "equipment was moved ahead of the strike" Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The US attack will give ISIS a breathing space no doubt, for the CIA to rearm them.
impeach trump now
vigilante
So no plane was destroyed? Just the runway and the buildings? The Russians will quickly rebuild them and Edlib will totally destroyed with conventional weapons after the whole population will be asked to move to Turkey! The opposition won't rejoice for long..
professor.hornblow