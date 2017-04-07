US Maintains Broad Range of Military Options in Syria After Thursday US Strike

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States is considering a wide range of military action in Syria in the future, following the Thursday US missile strike against an airfield in Syria, US Defense spokesperson Eric Pahon told Sputnik.

"We maintain a broad range of military options," Pahon stated.

Earlier on Thursday, US Congressman Adam Schiff said in an interview with MSNBC that the United States did not currently intend to launch more missile strikes in Syria after the late Thursday strike at a military airfield near Homs.