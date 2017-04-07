US Took 'Extraordinary Measures' to Avoid Civilian Casualties in Syria Strikes

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States took exceptional measures to avoid civilian deaths during strikes at Shayrat (Ash Sha’irat) Airfield in Homs governorate, Syria, US Department of Defense Spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis said in a statement.

"US military planners took precautions to minimize risk to Russian or Syrian personnel located at the airfield," Davis stated on Thursday. "As always, the U.S. took extraordinary measures to avoid civilian casualties and to comply with the Law of Armed Conflict."