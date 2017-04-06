Russia Calls for UN Security Council Talks on Syria Chemical Attack Resolution

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The Russian mission to the United Nations called UN Security Council consultations on draft resolution on chemical attack in Syria’s Idlib province, a mission representative said on Thursday.
"Russia called consultations on draft resolution on Idlib at 6:30pm," representative said.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The yanks are setting the ball up to pull another stupid stunt probably to coincide with Xi being at Mar-a-Lago. Using Xi as a human shield? Russia is wasting her time with the yank UN. War is coming fast.
