Netanyahu Calls for Finishing Process of Chemical Weapons Elimination in Syria

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his belief that the international community should complete the disarmament of chemical weapons in Syria during a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a source in the Office of the Government told Sputnik Thursday.

"Netanyahu told Putin that the international community should finalize attempts to eliminate chemical weapons in Syria as it is required by the 2013 agreement," the source said.

In addition, Putin and Netanyahu also discussed Tuesday's incident in Syria’s Idlib province, where an alleged chemical weapons attack claimed about 80 lives and inflicted non-lethal injuries on an additional 200 civilians. The National Coalition of Syrian Revolution and Opposition Forces has blamed the Syrian government’s army for the attack, while Damascus has refuted these allegations.

According to the Kremlin’s press service, "Vladimir Putin stressed the unacceptability of making groundless accusations against anyone before a thorough and impartial international investigation" during his conversation with Netanyahu.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman blamed Syrian President Bashar Assad for staging the suspected chemical weapons attack, in an interview with a local newspaper.

Following the 2013 chemical weapon attack in eastern Ghouta, Syria, an incident which killed up to 1,500 people, Syria joined the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. The country's decision to join the convention came as result of a US-Russian agreement on the elimination of chemical weapons in Syria under OPCW control. In January 2016, the OPCW announced its completion of the chemical weapons disarmament in Syria. Because of its successful operation, the OPCW was awarded the Nobel Prize for Peace in 2013.

However, in June 2016, the US State Department published a report which said Syria had continued to use chemical substances against citizens and suggested the country could also stockpile chemical weapons. After the report was released, UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Kim Won-soo said that UN and OPCW experts still could not confirm the complete destruction of chemical weapon production facilities in Syria.