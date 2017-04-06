HNC Supports US Military Action in Syria After Alleged Idlib Chemical Attack

© AFP 2017/ Mohammed EYAD US Middle East Allies Need to Deploy Ground Troops to Syria - Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump reportedly told members of the US Congress that he was planning military action in Syria in response to a suspected chemical attack by Syrian government forces against militants in the Idlib province. The president did not specify any details on the planned action.

"I believe it is very important for the international community and the United States to move on all fronts, on the political and diplomatic fronts, on the United Nations and military [fronts] against the Assad regime," Hijab said when asked whether the HNC supported Trump's plans.

The opposition member accused Assad of dozens of instances of chemical weapon deployment over the course of Syria's six-year civil war, including the 2013 as well as Ghouta incident, accusing Russia of protecting the regime.

"Russia tries to protect this regime and covers its crimes… So we support whatever options we have to put an end to the Syrian suffering," he said.

On Tuesday, the Syrian National Coalition of Revolution and Opposition Forces reported that some 80 people were killed and 200 injured earlier on that day in a chemical weapon attack in the town of Khan Shaykhun in Idlib, blaming the Syrian army for the incident. The Syrian army has rejected the allegation while Russia proposed to hold a proper investigation to the UN Security Council. The Russian Defense Ministry said Syrian aviation had hit a militant arms warehouse that contained stores of chemical weapons.