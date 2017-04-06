Iraqi Special Forces Liberate Western Yarmuk District of Mosul From Daesh

"The terrorists suffered serious losses," Yarallah said.
In March, Iraqi government forces said that Daesh terrorist were completely besieged in Mosul as the army severed communications with its cells in Syria. According to the Iraqi forces, two thirds of the western part of Mosul have been recaptured.
Daesh has managed to seize large territories in Syria since the start of the civil war in the country in 2011. In 2014, the terrorist group launched a full scale offensive against Iraq, seizing a number of cities and towns including Mosul.
