20:50 GMT +306 April 2017
    Smoke rises from the old city during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul, Iraq

    Iraqi Special Forces Liberate Western Yarmuk District of Mosul From Daesh

    © REUTERS/ Youssef Boudlal
    Iraqi special counterterrorism forces have completely recaptured the Yarmuk district of western part of Mosul city from Daesh, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Amir Yarallah, chief of the Joint Operations Command operations, said Thursday.

    A boy rides his bike past destroyed cars and houses in a neighborhood recently liberated by Iraqi security forces, on the western side of Mosul, Iraq, Sunday, March 19, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Felipe Dana
    Mosul's Besieged Daesh Terrorists Cower Behind Human Shields as Iraqi Troops Advance
    MOSUL (Sputnik) — The Iraqi operation to recapture Mosul, the key stronghold of Daesh in the country, began in October 2016 and resulted in the liberation of Mosul’s eastern part this January. Fighting continues in the city's west.

    "The terrorists suffered serious losses," Yarallah said.

    In March, Iraqi government forces said that Daesh terrorist were completely besieged in Mosul as the army severed communications with its cells in Syria. According to the Iraqi forces, two thirds of the western part of Mosul have been recaptured.

    Daesh has managed to seize large territories in Syria since the start of the civil war in the country in 2011. In 2014, the terrorist group launched a full scale offensive against Iraq, seizing a number of cities and towns including Mosul.

