Iraqi Special Forces Liberate Western Yarmuk District of Mosul From Daesh

© AP Photo/ Felipe Dana Mosul's Besieged Daesh Terrorists Cower Behind Human Shields as Iraqi Troops Advance

MOSUL (Sputnik) — The Iraqi operation to recapture Mosul, the key stronghold of Daesh in the country, began in October 2016 and resulted in the liberation of Mosul’s eastern part this January. Fighting continues in the city's west.

"The terrorists suffered serious losses," Yarallah said.

In March, Iraqi government forces said that Daesh terrorist were completely besieged in Mosul as the army severed communications with its cells in Syria. According to the Iraqi forces, two thirds of the western part of Mosul have been recaptured.

Daesh has managed to seize large territories in Syria since the start of the civil war in the country in 2011. In 2014, the terrorist group launched a full scale offensive against Iraq, seizing a number of cities and towns including Mosul.