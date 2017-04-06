At Least 27 Children Killed in Syrian Idlib Attack - UNICEF

© Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev Groundless Accusations Before Idlib Attack Probe Unacceptable - Putin

"At least 27 children were confirmed killed in the attack in Idlib, northwest of Syria… A further 546 people, among them many children, have been injured. Casualty figures are expected to rise," the statement read.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the statement, UNICEF continues to provide treatment and medical facilities in the area of the attack, as well as to cooperate with health partners "to raise awareness about medical response to chemical attacks."

On Tuesday, Syrian opposition forces stated that some 80 people were killed and 200 injured in a chemical weapon attack in the Syrian Idlib province, blaming the Syrian army for the incident. A source in the Syrian army later told Sputnik that the army did not have chemical weapons and the allegations could be part of anti-Damascus propaganda.

The United Nations and the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) have launched an investigation into the incident.

In 2013, Syria joined the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons after a chemical weapon attack in Syrian East Ghouta. In January 2016, the OPCW announced that all chemical weapons in Syria had been destroyed. However, in June 2016, the US State Department released a report stating that Syria continues to use chemical substances against citizens, and can also stockpile chemical weapons.