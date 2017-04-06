US Middle East Allies Need to Deploy Ground Troops to Syria - Lawmaker

© AFP 2017/ DELIL SOULEIMAN US Ground Troops in Syria to 'Jeopardize Efforts to Settle Crisis Politically'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump can unilaterally green-light the use of ground troops in Syria without coming to Congress, Kinzinger added.

"I would like to see long-term humanitarian safe zones, a no-fly zone enforced by the United States and its allies, and then ultimately there will need to be a ground force," Kinzinger told MSNBC. "But it does not need to be American troops, because the Middle East partners — and they said it — are willing to do it."

The lawmaker stated that peaceful negotiations can be a solution to Syrian conflict, but "[Syrian President Bashar] Assad has to know that the alternative is — he may die."

The comments came two days after a reported chemical attack in Syrian Idlib province killed an estimated 80 people, including dozens of children.