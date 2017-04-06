Register
19:20 GMT +306 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Syrian refugees walk back after a failed attempt to reach the Greek island of Lesbos early in the morning on March 3, 2016, at Dikili in Izmir.

    Syrians Make the Most of 'Tough Life' in Turkey's Izmir

    © AFP 2017/ BULENT KILIC
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 15730

    The Turkish city and the province of the same name Izmir, bordering Greece, continues to host a large number of refugees from Syria. Some of them intend to continue their journey to Europe while others dream of returning home after the war ends in their homeland.

    Sputnik Turkey takes a look at how Syrians who have settled in Izmir are trying to start a new life from scratch in a foreign country.

    Flow of refugees has declined

    File photo taken from the Turkish side of the border between Turkey and Syria, in Akcakale, Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey, Syrian refugees burst into Turkey after breaking the border fence and crossing from Syria cross into Turkey
    © AP Photo/ Lefteris Pitarakis
    Turkey Considering Granting Citizenship to Qualified Syrian Refugees - Erdogan
    Before an agreement between Turkey and the EU regarding the settlement of refugees was signed on March 18, 2016, approximately 2,500 people were transported daily from Turkey to Greece by sea.

    After the document was signed, the number was reduced to 100 people. In view of the fact that most of the migrants came from areas close to the Greek islands, Izmir was seen as a kind of “gateway to Europe.”

    According to the Department of Migration, there are about 107 thousand Syrians currently registered in Izmir.

    Kindness prevails

    The Kapilar district in Izmir is famous for housing refugees. The House of Solidarity and Assistance to Refugees is where most of the migrants from Syria go to.

    The organization was created by Yalchin Yanik, who considers himself an Afro-Turk — his grandfather was brought to Izmir as a slave 200 years ago.

    Yanik considers himself to be “one of the oldest refugees.”

    He told Sputnik Turkey that about 80-100 refugee families come to the House of Solidarity every day. Yanik and his team try to meet all their needs in terms of food, clothing, medicine and books.

    “The public brings a lot of items specially food and blankets. Turkish people show their hospitality and many people from the municipality show solidarity and that is very important,” Yanik said.

    Syrian Refugees go about their daily lives at the refugee camp in Osmaniye on December 15, 2015
    © AFP 2017/ ADEM ALTAN
    Turkey to Construct Tent Camp for 80,000 Refugees From Aleppo
    He further said that on weekends people come to teach and give lessons to the refugee children.

    “The world is not without kind people and that is good. Of course, if there was no war, people would not have been here in this situation. If the war ended, they would return to their homeland,” Yanik said.

    Life is tough for refugees

    One of the residents of the House of Solidarity, Ahmed from Aleppo, spoke to Sputnik Turkey, saying that he came to Gaziantep three years ago and then moved to Izmir where he and his family were housed in the Agora area.

    At 52, he isn’t working but his son works in the city as a builder.

    “Life here is tough but I do not want to go to Europe, especially don’t want to go illegally by boat or ship. It can cost me my life. How can a person consciously endanger his life?” Ahmed said.

    He further said that when the war is over he would want to return back home, to Aleppo.

    Lack of optimism

    A refugee named Muhammed also spoke to Sputnik Turkey saying that he wants to return to Syria but it is unclear when the war will end.

    “Of course, I want to return to Syria, but it's unclear how long this war will last. If I have the opportunity, I would like to go to Europe, but for now we live here and life is very tough,” Muhammed said.

    Quneitra province in Syria
    © Sputnik/ Valery Melnikov
    Over 40% of Syrian Child Refugees Missing Out on School - UNICEF
    Another resident of the house, a 35 year-old woman named Afshin Mustafa, is working in a factory in Izmir. Her five children go to school and her husband is back in Syria.

    A few of her relatives have moved to France but Afshin isn’t so optimistic about going to Europe.

    “I would go if the living conditions over there were better but if it is not so, then what's the point of leaving here to start life from scratch again?” Afshin said.

    No place like home

    The majority of buildings in which the refugees reside are in very bad condition. The infrastructure and the apartments in these buildings are dilapidated but that doesn’t stop the owners of these flats from charging the refugees high rent prices.

    “The authorities proudly say that Turkey has hosted 3 million Syrians but look at the conditions in which these people live here, can this be called hospitality? We feel so sorry for these poor people,” one of the residents of the quarter said.

    “The moment I find out that the war is over, I will immediately return home the same day. Can a man ever find a substitute for his homeland?” 45-year-old Sardar al-Hashim said.

    Related:

    Turkey Detains 24 People in Western Izmir Province Over Gulen Links
    Turkish Justice Minister Says 18 Detained in Izmir Car Bomb Attack Blamed on PKK
    Turkish Security Forces Alleviate Consequences of Izmir Blast, Steinmeier Says
    Syrian Safe Zones to Make Refugees Clear Targets for Warring Parties - Watchdog
    Why Syrian Refugees in Lebanon Are Ready to Return Home
    Tags:
    interview, war, refugees, EU, Turkey, Izmir
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ghosts of the Soviet Era: Creepy Charm of Abandoned and Rundown Places
    Ghosts of the Soviet Era: Creepy Charm of Abandoned and Rundown Places
    Attitude Changed
    Attitude Changed
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok