Turkish Ministry Claims Sarin Discovered During Examination of Bodies in Idlib

ANKARA (Sputnik) — Syrian opposition claimed Tuesday forces loyal to President Bashar Assad had used a chemical gas on people in the northwestern province, killing nearly 80 and injuring 200. Assad argued his government has no chemical weapons after agreeing to have them destroyed in 2013. He also ruled out having used chemicals against own people.
"During the autopsy of the bodies of three people killed in Idlib, sarin was found," the NTV channel quoted the ministry's statement.
The Russian Defense Ministry said early Wednesday the airstrike near Khan Shaykhun was carried out by Syrian aircraft, which struck a terrorist warehouse that stored chemical weapons slated for delivery to Iraq.
In 2013, the Syrian authorities agreed to transfer its stockpiled chemical weapons to international control for their subsequent destruction, so as to prevent them from falling into the hands of militants operating in the country.
Why is Turkey touching those bodies were they spirited away by Turks to hide what was already reported in detail by a team of Swedish doctors who observed that the babies and young children showed signs that they had been murdered by likely a opium based lethal injection. The most comprehensive report by witnessing 'Swedish Doctors for human rights' can be accessed by this link. www.21stcenturywire.com/tag/white-helmets
It is absurd as for a Sarin gas attack victims cannot be touched by uncovered unmasked and shoeless whoever they were as witnessed in photos seen without risking almost instant death even highly diluted elements washed onto flesh will cause horrendous issues.
Besides that who and why would anyone believe the Turks who have stolen the bodies to perform unauthorized autopsies?
www.21stcenturywire.com/tag/white-helmets
WHY IS SPUTNIK EVEN PRINTING THIS REPUGNANT INVASION OF RIGHTS WITHOUT SAYING SO!!?
