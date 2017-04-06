Hamas Executes Three Palestinians Over Collaboration With Israel in Gaza Strip

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The individuals, aged 32, 42 and 55, were hanged after being charged with treason and conspiring with foreign actors, according to the BBC broadcaster.

In March, a senior Hamas official identified as Mazen Faqha was killed in the Gaza Strip, and Hamas has accused Israel of being behind the murder. The executions came amid the investigation into Faqha's murder.

Hamas, an Islamist political and militant group, seeks the creation of an independent state of Palestine and wants Israel to withdraw from the Palestinian territories. Hamas has been the governing authority of the Gaza Strip since 2007.

Israel classifies Hamas as a terrorist movement, accusing it of attacking the country's territory.