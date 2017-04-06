Terrorists Intensify Attacks in Syrian Latakia Province - Foreign Minister

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, local media reported that SDF killed 13 Daesh jihadists in clashes near the Daesh-controlled town of Al Tabqa as part of the SDF offensive aimed at liberation of Raqqa.

© AP Photo/ Cliff Owen Defeat Daesh in Syria, Then Worry About Assad - US Senator

"They [terrorists] have launched attacks in northern Latakia, and they are receiving instructions from their patrons," Muallem said.

© AFP 2017/ LOUAI BESHARA Idlib Chemical Attack: West Blames Assad Even Before Probe Launched

He added that the current situation in Al Tabqa, Raqqa and surrounding areas was an aggression against Syria.

"The West, the Arabs and the Turks have subordinates who execute their instructions," Muallem added.

Syria's civil war between government forces and a wide range of opposition groups and terrorists, such as Daesh and Jabhat Fatah al Sham (formerly known as the al-Nusra Front), both banned in many countries including Russia, has raged for over six years and has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives.

In November 2016, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) launched an Operation Euphrates Rage to retake Raqqa from Daesh.