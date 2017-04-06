Register
16:17 GMT +306 April 2017
    Reports of Chemical Attack Appeared Before Syrian Airstrike in Idlib - Syrian FM

    Reports of Chemical Attack Appeared Before Syrian Airstrike in Idlib - Syrian FM

    © REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
    Middle East
    438170

    The accusations against the Syrian government army allegedly using chemical weapons in the incident in the Syrian province of Idlib make no sense since Damascus has been succeeding in fighting terrorism on all fronts, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said Thursday.

    “In such context [of government’s army success] would it be logical for us to use chemical weapons,” Muallem said.

    Moreover, the first reports of the chemical attack in the province of Idlib appeared a few hours before the Syrian Air Forces conducted an airstrike on an al-Nusra Front ammunition depot on April 4, Walid Muallem noted.

    "The chemical attack in Khan Shaykhun was reported at 06:00 am, while the first airstrike by the Syrian army on an ammunition depot of al-Nusra terrorists with chemical weapons inside it was carried out at 11:00 am," Muallem said.

    Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks to French journalists in Damascus, Syria, in this handout picture provided by SANA on January 9, 2017
    © REUTERS/ SANA
    Idlib Attack Aims to Prevent US From Softening Stance on Assad - Syrian Envoy
    On Tuesday, the Syrian National Coalition of Revolution and Opposition Forces reported that some 80 people were killed and 200 injured earlier on that day in a chemical weapon attack in the town of Khan Shaykhun in Idlib, blaming the Syrian army for the incident. A source in the Syrian army later told Sputnik that the army did not have chemical weapons and the allegations could be part of anti-Damascus propaganda.

    Following a 2013 chemical weapon attack in Syria's East Ghouta, Syria joined the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. This was the result of an agreement between Russia and the United States on the destruction of chemical weapons in the Arab country under the control of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). In January 2016, the OPCW announced that all chemical weapons in Syria had been destroyed.

      md74
      Untill now it has been only the terrorists who slaughter civilians, shoot them, behead , use them as human shield, and poison them with gas or toxic drinking water. So why believe them now, while they are losing on all fronts?
    • Reply
      avatar
      slimyfox
      It is not difficult to prove Syrian innocence and shut up western murderers who support terrorism simply by presenting radar readouts of the Idlib area and see exactly the timing of bombing and compare with given data such as accusation made by West supported terrorists.

      Interesting why no one ever asked how on earth White Shit-heads appeared in Idlib as only terrorists were running from Aleppo to Idlib? Well we know the answer and west as well only that demonstrating to be an stupid brainless idiot is easier than pretending to be intelligent.

      If any of these lobotomised Western politicians and their rectum licking media would just listen to interview Assad is giving to these brown stuff chewing western journalists, they would know how idiotic they look like with such accusations. Obviously no one ever explained the that people do only that what they know the best and that is exactly what western coalition did in Faluja in Iraq, used white phosphorus against civilians and then no UNSC was coming against USA and UK for using it and killing - gassing hundreds of civilians of all ages from toddlers all the way to very old. For war crime perpetrating USA they were just collateral damage and spokespersons from Pentagon, State Department and White House assured international community that they take utmost care and precautions not to harm civilians, but as people run before bus or truck there are people who constantly are running close to USA bombs only to be killed in process. Of course that was their fault or imagine US jet drops highly precise bombs on target and bloody civilians instantly move the house directly under the bombs and then they are complaining and accusing peaceful, freedom and human rights loving USA of some crimes they never intended to commit. The world is cruel place for indispensable and exceptional USA, shame on you world.
