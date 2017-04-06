Palestinian Rams Car Into Israelis in West Bank, Kills 1 Person

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Palestinian media named the assailant as Malik Hamad, 22, from the West Bank town of Silwad. The Palestinian Hamas movement called the attack "historic" and praised the attacker.

"Earlier today, a terrorist rammed their car into Ofra Junction, killing 1 Israeli & injuring 1 other. IDF soldiers apprehend the attacker," the spokesperson wrote on Twitter.

Earlier today, a terrorist rammed their car into Ofra Junction, killing 1 Israeli & injuring 1 other. IDF soldiers apprehend the attacker. — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) 6 апреля 2017 г.

© AFP 2017/ Gali TIBBON Israeli PM Says Driver of Truck Ramming Into Crowd in Jerusalem Supported Daesh (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

The latest escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has seen a large number of car ramming attacks against Israelis.

Relations between Israel and Palestine have been shattered for decades. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and builds settlements on the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.