Moscow Ready to Work With US-Led Coalition in Syria Without 'Double Standards'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow is ready to cooperate with the US-led anti-terrorist coalition in Syria on all aspects but on condition of no "double standards" in the joint work, Victor Ozerov, the chairman of the Federation Council's Committee on Defense and Security, said on Thursday.

"We are ready to cooperate with anti-terror coalition led by the United States on all aspects… The only thing that we have repeatedly said is that we will not stand double standards in this joint work," Ozerov said at a meeting with military attaches in the Russian Federation Council.

The United States is leading a coalition of 68 nations aimed at defeating Daesh operating in Iraq and Syria by supporting allied forces on the ground with airstrikes and providing other assistance, including special operations troops and military training.

Russia has also been conducting an anti-terror campaign in Syria, which has been engulfed in civil for over six years, since September 2015 at Syrian President Bashar Assad's request.