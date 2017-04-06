Lebanese Troops Shell Terrorist Outposts on Syrian Border - Reports

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — According to the Al Mayadeen broadcaster, as a result of the shelling, terrorists were killed in the towns of Aarsal and Ras Baalbek.

The border town of Aarsal has been one of the most unstable of Lebanon’s inhabited areas during the last three years. The town has been infiltrated by terrorists who exploit the region in order to establish secure ways to smuggle arms and militants through the Syrian border.

The Lebanese army, as well as the Shiite movement Hezbollah, regularly track the locations of militants in the mountainous canyons in the Aarsal and Ras Baalbek area and shell them in attempts to prevent terrorists from entering Lebanese territory.