Operation Northern Syria: Washington, Ankara 'Deal a Double Blow' to Damascus

The SAA's command dismissed these accusations, saying that radical armed fighters and their sponsors were responsible for what happened on Tuesday. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the Syrian Arab Air Force carried out an airstrike targeting a large militant ammunition depot and military hardware in the eastern part of the town. A lab which was used to produce chemical weapons was also located in the affected area.
In addition, many have pointed out that Damascus does not have chemical weapons since it destroyed its stockpile following a deal brokered by Russia in 2013.
According to Haddad, Ankara-led troops moved into the villages of Kyubat and Atme in the province of Idlib, as well as the town of Kessab located in the Latakia province.
"Turkish troops also entered the Dikmadash area in northern Afrin and occupied higher ground near this city where heavy equipment and armored vehicles are already located. This neighborhood belongs to the Jisr al-Shughur district, which in turn is part of the Idlib province. Turkish forces are preparing to build a wall that would separate the lands they had seized and our territory," the diplomat said.
Haddad pointed out that Ankara's activities contradict its earlier statement regarding the end of Operation Euphrates Shield.
The Turkish leadership launched Operation Euphrates Shield on August 24 to push Daesh and the Kurds out of cities and settlements located on Syria's border with Turkey. Last week, Ankara announced that its military intervention was over since the campaign reached its main objectives. The announcement made by the National Security Council did not specify whether Ankara plans to withdraw its forces from the region.
"In reality, Turkey was forced to wrap up its military campaign [in northern Syria]. Ankara was simply not allowed to take part in recapturing Raqqa, the so-called capital of Daesh's caliphate," Veselov explained. "The Kurds and moderate Arab militias were fiercely opposed [to Turkey's involvement]. Washington has de facto aligned itself with them."
Unable to carry out an operation in Raqqa, Turkey decided to focus on Idlib, the analyst added.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Good luck maintaining that occupation, US might as well declare victory and leave right now or the Beirut Marine Barracks Bombing in -83 were almost 300 of them were killed would be nothing in comparison with having all and i mean everybody against them in that hornets nest. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete google seymour hersh clinton sarin Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete The Usa is the master terror state in this World and the Cia is there executioner !!! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Yes Mikhas they desperately want to start a war but don't have a clue on how to contain it and achieve a ultimate victory over Iran without losing a million men or more and still probably losing the war. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Don't worry that Turkey sponsored factory /warehouse was full of chemicals and weapons it was a massive blow to the terrorists. Even if they did try to protect it with hostages which they then murdered as retaliation for the strike. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete It seems logical Turkey was warned last week to remove the chemicals back to Turkey as last week the Terrorists kidnapped 250 people in a nearby town to use as hostages and then as collateral damage in retribution for the strike. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete That whole staged massacre was not organised on the spot that was planned well in advance.
Mikhas
The Turks has pulled another "gas attack" out of the hat, yes, that is what these monsters do,, but as soon as the US offer the Kurds a state (and they must) the medieval neo-ottoman jihadists in Turkey will turn their coats and walk straight back to Moscow again and we will soon see the dirty backs of the yanks sneaking out for good.
asimpleguest
tobi.gelando
And the mass media is the court !!!
Turkey so long Erdonoodel is in power you can't thrust them at all !!! his regim are just crooks !!!
ivanwa88
Nobody's saying but there has been about 800,000 casualties on foreign and terrorist side already about 200,000 killed and the rest wounded or injured.
This is definitely a war that the US should not escalate as it would only lead to a uprising in their own nation.
The same goes for Turkey and for Israel albeit they are desperate but then again the rest of the world is also desperate for peace before or after.
ivanwa88
Sad human cost but the other choice was a 1000 times worse, there will be a lot of sadness in the town for decades to come where anti government fighters will be hated forever.
ivanwa88
The UNSC should be investigated that atrocity and bring Erdogan to justice for his blatant terrorist act in collusion with the Idlib chapter of head choppers and baby killers.
ivanwa88