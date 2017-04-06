Register
11:44 GMT +306 April 2017
    This picture taken around 5 kilometres west from the Turkish Syrian border city of Karkamis in the southern region of Gaziantep, on August 25, 2016 shows Turkish Army tanks driving to the Syrian Turkish border town of Jarabulus

    Operation Northern Syria: Washington, Ankara 'Deal a Double Blow' to Damascus

    © AFP 2017/ BULENT KILIC
    Middle East
    91762118

    The United States and its allies, primarily Turkey, appear to have "dealt a double blow" to President Bashar al-Assad and his government this week, RIA Novosti political analyst Andrei Veselov asserted. The two-pronged campaign entailed blaming Damascus for an alleged chemical attack and unilaterally redrawing Syria's borders.

    Syrians display national flags and banners with photos of Syrian President Bashar Assad during a pro-government event in Damascus, Syria. (File)
    © AP Photo/
    Washington 'Knows Damascus Has No Chemical Weapons', But Still Blames Assad
    Senior US and European officials, including President Donald Trump, accused the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) of using chemical weapons in an attack that took place in the town of Khan Shaykhun located in the rebel-held province of Idlib, but have provided no evidence backing these claims.

    The SAA's command dismissed these accusations, saying that radical armed fighters and their sponsors were responsible for what happened on Tuesday. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the Syrian Arab Air Force carried out an airstrike targeting a large militant ammunition depot and military hardware in the eastern part of the town. A lab which was used to produce chemical weapons was also located in the affected area.

    In addition, many have pointed out that Damascus does not have chemical weapons since it destroyed its stockpile following a deal brokered by Russia in 2013.

    Syrian army soldiers walk in Achan, Hama province, Syria
    © AP Photo/ Alexander Kots
    Nowhere to Hide: Tunnels Won't Save Terrorists in Hama From Syrian Artillery (VIDEO)
    Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad told Sputnik about the other component of the campaign targeted against Assad. He said that Turkey has unilaterally moved its border deeper into Syrian territory and created camps to train militants in the area, adding that such activities violate the country's sovereignty.

    According to Haddad, Ankara-led troops moved into the villages of Kyubat and Atme in the province of Idlib, as well as the town of Kessab located in the Latakia province.

    "Turkish troops also entered the Dikmadash area in northern Afrin and occupied higher ground near this city where heavy equipment and armored vehicles are already located. This neighborhood belongs to the Jisr al-Shughur district, which in turn is part of the Idlib province. Turkish forces are preparing to build a wall that would separate the lands they had seized and our territory," the diplomat said.

    Haddad pointed out that Ankara's activities contradict its earlier statement regarding the end of Operation Euphrates Shield.

    The Turkish leadership launched Operation Euphrates Shield on August 24 to push Daesh and the Kurds out of cities and settlements located on Syria's border with Turkey. Last week, Ankara announced that its military intervention was over since the campaign reached its main objectives. The announcement made by the National Security Council did not specify whether Ankara plans to withdraw its forces from the region.

    "In reality, Turkey was forced to wrap up its military campaign [in northern Syria]. Ankara was simply not allowed to take part in recapturing Raqqa, the so-called capital of Daesh's caliphate," Veselov explained. "The Kurds and moderate Arab militias were fiercely opposed [to Turkey's involvement]. Washington has de facto aligned itself with them."

    Unable to carry out an operation in Raqqa, Turkey decided to focus on Idlib, the analyst added.

      Mikhas
      Good luck maintaining that occupation, US might as well declare victory and leave right now or the Beirut Marine Barracks Bombing in -83 were almost 300 of them were killed would be nothing in comparison with having all and i mean everybody against them in that hornets nest.

      The Turks has pulled another "gas attack" out of the hat, yes, that is what these monsters do,, but as soon as the US offer the Kurds a state (and they must) the medieval neo-ottoman jihadists in Turkey will turn their coats and walk straight back to Moscow again and we will soon see the dirty backs of the yanks sneaking out for good.
    • Reply
      avatar
      asimpleguest
      google seymour hersh clinton sarin
    • Reply
      avatar
      tobi.gelando
      The Usa is the master terror state in this World and the Cia is there executioner !!!
      And the mass media is the court !!!
      Turkey so long Erdonoodel is in power you can't thrust them at all !!! his regim are just crooks !!!
    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      Yes Mikhas they desperately want to start a war but don't have a clue on how to contain it and achieve a ultimate victory over Iran without losing a million men or more and still probably losing the war.
      Nobody's saying but there has been about 800,000 casualties on foreign and terrorist side already about 200,000 killed and the rest wounded or injured.
      This is definitely a war that the US should not escalate as it would only lead to a uprising in their own nation.
      The same goes for Turkey and for Israel albeit they are desperate but then again the rest of the world is also desperate for peace before or after.
    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      Don't worry that Turkey sponsored factory /warehouse was full of chemicals and weapons it was a massive blow to the terrorists. Even if they did try to protect it with hostages which they then murdered as retaliation for the strike.
      Sad human cost but the other choice was a 1000 times worse, there will be a lot of sadness in the town for decades to come where anti government fighters will be hated forever.
    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      It seems logical Turkey was warned last week to remove the chemicals back to Turkey as last week the Terrorists kidnapped 250 people in a nearby town to use as hostages and then as collateral damage in retribution for the strike.
      The UNSC should be investigated that atrocity and bring Erdogan to justice for his blatant terrorist act in collusion with the Idlib chapter of head choppers and baby killers.
    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      That whole staged massacre was not organised on the spot that was planned well in advance.
