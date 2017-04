© REUTERS/ Rodi Said SDF Media Team Member Among Journalists Injured in Tabqa Operation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Al-Masdar news outlet reported on Wednesday that the terrorists were killed, while trying to attack the positions of the SDF surrounding the town of Safsafah near Al Tabqah.

The battle for Al Tabqah is part of the SDF offensive aimed at liberation of the Daesh-occupied city of Raqqa, which is considered to be the capital of the so-called caliphate. In March, SDF military commander Nasser Haj Mansour told Sputnik that the Kurdish-led units had surrounded the strategically important Al Tabqah located some 25 miles west of Raqqa.