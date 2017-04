© AFP 2017/ NOORULLAH SHIRZADA Afghanistan Forces Kill Over 20 Daesh Militants in Eastern Nangrahar Province

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Syed Omar Bajawari, one of the most senior Daesh terrorist group leaders has been killed in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, local media reported Wednesday, citing the Defense Ministry.

Bajawari was killed along with at least 24 militants during the counterterrorism operation in Achin district of the province, the Khaama news agency reported.

Afghanistan has been facing instability for many years with the government troops fighting against the Islamist terror organization Taliban, also outlawed in Russia, that seeks to establish a strict Sharia law in the country.

The turmoil has resulted in the rise of other terrorist groups such as Daesh.