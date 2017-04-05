Register
23:36 GMT +305 April 2017
Live
    Search
    This Sunday, June 7, 2015 file photo shows a view of Istanbul with the Bosporus and the Bosporus Bridge in Turkey

    Istanbul Rally Aims at Tarnishing Moscow - Ex-Turkish Intelligence Head

    © AP Photo/ Emrah Gurel, File
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 16200

    The rally held in the Turkish city of Istanbul in front of Russia's diplomatic mission aimed at casting shadow on Russia, Syria and Iran after the alleged chemical attack in Idlib, the former chief of Turkey’s military intelligence Gen. Ismail Hakki Pekin told Sputnik.

    Istanbul police (File)
    © REUTERS/ Osman Orsal
    Turkish Police Detain Two Daesh Suspects in Istanbul
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, the Syrian National Coalition of Revolution and Opposition Forces reported that some 80 people were killed and 200 others injured in a chemical weapons attack in Idlib. The opposition group blamed the Syrian army for the attack. Later that day, a group of protesters gathered in front of Russia's Consulate General in Istanbul calling on Russia to end its anti-terror operation in Syria.

    "This step aims to present that [Syrian President Bashar] Assad, Russia and possibly Iran as war criminals. But Turkey is not interested in it, as contrasted with the United States and other members of the coalition. Of course, Turkey should consider the issue of the use of chemical weapons very carefully," Pekin said, speaking about the anti-Russia rally in Istanbul.

    He added that Ankara should focus on preservation of Syria's territorial integrity instead of backing the US-led coalition.

    In January, Assad told the Japanese TBS broadcaster that the Syrian government did not use weapons of mass destruction, including chemical weapons, against own people.

    Following a chemical attack in Syria's East Ghouta in 2013, Damascus joined the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. This was the result of an accord between Moscow and Washington on the destruction of chemical weapons in the country under the control of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and stopped the US military intervention in Syria. In January 2016, the OPCW announced that all chemical weapons in Syria had been destroyed.

    However, in June 2016, the US State Department released a report stating that Syria continued to use chemical substances against citizens, and can also stockpile chemical weapons. UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, Kim Won-soo, said that the experts from the OPCW and the United Nations still can not confirm the complete destruction of chemical weapons production facilities in Syria.

    Related:

    Hasty Judgment About Alleged Idlib Attack Made Despite Inquiry Just Beginning
    Chemical Weapons Attack on Idlib: Why Questions Need to Be Asked
    Russia Supports On-Spot Probe Into Idlib Attack, Not Remotely
    WHO Ready to Provide Expertise to OPCW's Investigation on Idlib Attack If Asked
    Tags:
    rally, Turkey, Idlib, Istanbul
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Take a Virtual Journey to Majestic Alaska
    Take a Virtual Journey to Majestic Alaska
    Top Secret
    "Top Secret"
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok