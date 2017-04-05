Register
    A man walks past damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, May 15, 2016

    Syrian Opposition Calls for No-Fly Zone for Gov’t Jets After Idlib Attack

    © REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
    214001

    The National Coalition of Syrian Revolution and Opposition Forces urges to introduce the ban for flights of the Syrian government aircraft over the country in relation to the reported chemical attack in northwestern Idlib province, Vice-President of the coalition Abdul Hakim Bashar said Wednesday.

    People stand by as Syrian civil defence volunteers, known as the White Helmets, dig through the rubble of a mosque following a reported airstrike on a mosque in the village of Al-Jineh in Aleppo province on March 17, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ Omar haj kadour
    Moscow on Reports of Chemical Attack in Idlib: White Helmets, SOHR Aren't Reliable Sources
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Syrian opposition claimed Tuesday forces loyal to President Bashar Assad had used a chemical gas on people in the northwestern province, killing nearly 80 and injuring 200. Assad argued his government has no chemical weapons after agreeing to have them destroyed in 2013. He also ruled out having used chemicals against own people.

    The Russian Defense Ministry said early Wednesday the airstrike near Khan Shaykhun was carried out by Syrian aircraft, which struck a terrorist warehouse that stored chemical weapons slated for delivery to Iraq.

    "We demand the solution which will allow holding those guilty, executors and accomplices in this crime accountable as well as the solution which will immediately restrict the [government] regime aircraft flights over all Syria," Bashar said at a press conference.

    He added that the Syrian crisis demands triggering Chapter 7 of the United Nations’ Charter allowing the Security Council’s intervention in the conflict for its resolution. Bashar characterized Tuesday’s Idlib attack as a "crime of the century" and a "landmark in Syria’s history."

    Syrian government army and militia fight for Palmyra
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Kremlin on Chemical Attack in Idlib: Russia Will Continue Supporting Assad in Anti-Terror Fight
    Bashar also urged Russia and Turkey to comply with their obligations as guarantors of the ceasefire in Syria.

    On Tuesday, a source in the Syrian army told Sputnik that the Syrian army did not have chemical weapons and the allegations of the attack in Idlib could be part of anti-Damascus propaganda.

    The United Nations and the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) have started investigating the incident.

    On January 20, Syria’s President Bashar Assad said that the country’s government had never used weapons of mass destruction, including the chemical weapons, against Syrian people. Assad recalled that in 2013 Damascus had agreed to destroy its chemical weapons warehouses and did not have such weapons stored.

    Tags: chemical attack, Idlib, Syria
      md74
      Al Quada can dream on. Not even the backing from the west will save them from certain annihilation.
      Rick Sanchez
      Really? We're back to the no fly zone again? You just tried the chemical weapons false flag op again, and that turned out the same as the first time you tried it.
