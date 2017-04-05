At Least 300 Civilians Killed or Wounded in Western Mosul Op - Mayor

MOSUL (Sputnik) – He called for an investigation into the US-led coalition's airstrike killing civilians.
"Three hundred civilians were either killed or wounded in fighting in in the western part of Mosul," Khajem said, adding that the numbers of victims could be much higher.
Iraqi media reported that at least 200 people, many of whom were civilians, were killed in recent airstrikes in Mosul.
Iraqi President Fuad Masum described in an interview to Sputnik earlier in March the situation in Mosul as a humanitarian catastrophe due to the civilian deaths, but urged to continue recapturing the city, since "it would not be sensible to leave the city to terrorists." He called for investigation into the mistakes made by US-led coalition airstrikes two weeks before to establish "whether there was a communication failure, whether the information was erroneous" and noted that the operation in that part of Mosul was postponed in order to find more appropriate methods to fight the militants.
All comments
Show new comments (0)