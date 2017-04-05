At Least 300 Civilians Killed or Wounded in Western Mosul Op - Mayor

MOSUL (Sputnik) – He called for an investigation into the US-led coalition's airstrike killing civilians.

"Three hundred civilians were either killed or wounded in fighting in in the western part of Mosul," Khajem said, adding that the numbers of victims could be much higher.

Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation This is What Makes Russia's Aleppo Actions So Different From Coalition's Mosul Operation

On March 17, an alleged US-led coalition airstrike targeting the militants and their equipment hit a building in al-Jadida neighborhood in western Mosul. The militants reportedly forced dozens of civilians into the structure and secured the building with explosives.

Iraqi media reported that at least 200 people, many of whom were civilians, were killed in recent airstrikes in Mosul.

Iraqi President Fuad Masum described in an interview to Sputnik earlier in March the situation in Mosul as a humanitarian catastrophe due to the civilian deaths, but urged to continue recapturing the city, since "it would not be sensible to leave the city to terrorists." He called for investigation into the mistakes made by US-led coalition airstrikes two weeks before to establish "whether there was a communication failure, whether the information was erroneous" and noted that the operation in that part of Mosul was postponed in order to find more appropriate methods to fight the militants.