SDF Media Team Member Among Journalists Injured in Tabqa Operation

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Mazlum Dogan, a member of the SDF media team, and Nazim Dastan, a Dihaber news agency journalist, were injured in the village of Safsafah near Tabqa, ANHA news agency reported.

The journalists’ injuries are believed to be minor.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces have been fending off assaults by Daesh militants around Tabqa, located about 25 miles from the terror group’s de facto capital of Raqqa.

On Tuesday, a senior US State Department official said the SDF were surrounding Raqqa on three sides after a complex operation to move on Tabqa, including the city airport and an important dam.