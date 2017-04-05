Nerve Agents Possibly Used in Alleged Chemical Attack in Syria's Idlib - WHO

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The organization added that the likelihood of a chemical attack was higher as the victims of the attack had no external injuries.

"Some cases appear to show additional signs consistent with exposure to organophosphorus chemicals, a category of chemicals that includes nerve agents," the press release said.

The Syrian National Coalition of Revolution and Opposition Forces claimed that nearly 80 people were killed on Tuesday and some 200 injured in a chemical weapon attack in Idlib, saying the Syrian army was responsible for the incident. A source in the Syrian army later told Sputnik, however, that the army did not have chemical weapons and the allegations could be part of anti-Damascus propaganda.

In 2013, the Syrian authorities agreed to transfer its stockpiled chemical weapons under international control for their subsequent destruction, so as to prevent them from becoming available to militants operating in the country.

