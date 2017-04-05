Terrorists Shelling Damascus' Central Districts, 2 Mines Explode Near Old City

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — In the old city area the bombs exploded on the waste ground, there are no casualties among the civilians.

"Today the Syrian aviation was used in the Jobar district. A number of firing positions of al-Nusra Front which has been shelling the residential quarters of Damascus for two days are destroyed," a source at the scene told Sputnik.

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy Militants Shell Damascus Diplomatic Quarter

On Tuesday, several explosions hit central Damascus near the Russian Embassy, no casualties were reported.

The news comes the Syrian army's operation against positions controlled by al-Nusra Front which began on December 24 after the militants had refused to lay down their weapons and vacate the area.

To date, the Syrian military has regained control of all the facilities in the vicinity of an industrial area north of Jobar, eliminating al-Nusra Front militants.