Syrian Army Could Coordinate With Russia in Case of Raqqa Storming

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US-backed Kurdish and Arab fighters recaptured the Tabqa airbase last Sunday.

The Syrian Democratic Forces are currently focused on pushing Daesh out of the city of Tabqa and taking control of the nearby dam, located some 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Raqqa. The internationally-condemned terrorist group was reported to control the main span of the dam and its gates, but on Wednesday the fighting was said to have spread to the dam itself.

Once this operation is over, the SDF would be able to proceed to the capital of Daesh's caliphate. Earlier this week, Salih Muslim, co-chairman of the Democratic Union Party (PYD), told Sputnik Turkey that the military assault on the embattled city is expected to be launched in April.

"There is coordination of actions, [the Russian Aerospace Forces and the Syrian army] are fighting side by side to liberate the province of Ham, and we do not exclude any sort of developments of events in the foreseeable future," Haddad said.

According to him, all military actions carried out by the Syrian army on its territory, are coordinated with Russia, as well as allies in Iran and the Hezbollah movement.

"All the successes have been achieved thanks to the help of our friends from the Russian Federation, so I will not rule out the continuation of coordination of our actions with Russia to free the last centimeter of our land," the Syrian ambassador stressed.

At the same time, he noted that "all forces that declare their fight against terrorism in Syria should coordinate their actions with the government and the Syrian army."

"Otherwise, they will be considered invaders and supporters of terrorism. Thereby, we can say that they are not fighting terrorism, they simply have their own interests in our territory, which they want to achieve," the ambassador added.

