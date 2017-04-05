UK Foreign Secretary Suggests Assad Gov't Behind Idlib Chemical Attack

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, the Syrian National Coalition of Revolution and Opposition Forces reported that some 80 people were killed and 200 others injured in a chemical weapons attack in Idlib. The opposition group blamed the Syrian army for the attack.

"I have seen absolutely nothing to suggest that it is anything but the regime, all the evidence that I have seen suggest that it was Assad's regime who [are] using the lethal weapons in the barbaric attack on their own people, and I do not see how the government like that could have any kind of legitimate administration in Syria," Johnson said before the meeting at the "Supporting the future of Syria and the region" conference in Brussels.

On March 30, the Turkish National Security Council announced successful completion of Operation Euphrates Shield, with Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim stating that if Turkey is "threatened," a new operation could be launched.