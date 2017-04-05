Suicide Bombing Kills Six, Wounds 22 in Pakistan's Lahore

NEW DELH (Sputnik) — Four of those killed at around 7:15 a.m. (02:15 GMT) were soldiers who, according to the Geo TV broadcaster, were accompanying a group of volunteers carrying out a nationwide census.
#BREAKING— Karachiabad (@Karachiabad) 5 апреля 2017 г.
Third bomb blast within few months. Please dont hide the total break down of law & order in #Lahore. #Lahoreblast#PrayForPakistan
Security services reportedly say the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber who was moving either by foot or on a motorcycle. No group has claimed responsibility for the terrorist act yet.
Reports suggest the suicide bomber was between 16 and 18 years of age. #Bedian #Lahore— Yusra Askari (@YusraSAskari) 5 апреля 2017 г.
