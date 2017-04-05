US, UK, France Propose UNSC Resolution Amid Reported Chemical Attacks in Syria

"This evening a joint US, UK, France resolution on the reported use of chemical weapons in the Khan Shaykhun area in the Syrian Arab Republic on April 4th has been distributed to Security Council members," the source said,
On Tuesday, the Syrian National Coalition of Revolution and Opposition Forces reported that some 80 people were killed and 200 others injured in a chemical weapons attack in Idlib. The opposition group blamed the Syrian army for the attack.
