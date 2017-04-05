US, UK, France Propose UNSC Resolution Amid Reported Chemical Attacks in Syria

© Sputnik/ Alexander Astafyev Syria Strikes Warehouse Storing Chemical Weapons Being Delivered to Iraq

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The United States, France and the United Kingdom have introduces to the UN Security Council a draft resolution in connection with the reported use of chemical weapons in the Syria’s province of Idlib, a source in the US Mission to the United Nations told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"This evening a joint US, UK, France resolution on the reported use of chemical weapons in the Khan Shaykhun area in the Syrian Arab Republic on April 4th has been distributed to Security Council members," the source said,

On Tuesday, the Syrian National Coalition of Revolution and Opposition Forces reported that some 80 people were killed and 200 others injured in a chemical weapons attack in Idlib. The opposition group blamed the Syrian army for the attack.