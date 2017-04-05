Russian, Israeli Foreign Ministry Officials Discuss Situation in Middle East

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Israeli Foreign Ministry Deputy Director General Alon Ushpiz on Tuesday discussed the situation in the Middle Eastern region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Bogdanov and Ushpiz met in the Russian capital, which had been attended by the Israeli diplomat within the framework of a working visit.

"During the conversation, a sincere exchange of views on the ongoing situation in the Middle East with the focus on the state of affairs in the settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict took place. Some other practical issues of further development of the Russian-Israeli cooperation, including maintenance of an active political dialogue on an actual international and Middle Eastern agenda, were discussed," the statement said.

The ministry added that Director of the Middle East Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Vershinin and Ushpiz held consultations on the issues related to the situation in the Middle East and Northern Africa.