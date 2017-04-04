US Special Operations Forces Step-Up Ground Operations in Yemen

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States has increased the number of ground missions in Yemen amid growing concerns about activities by the al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) terror group, US media reported on Tuesday.

© AFP 2017/ FAYEZ NURELDINE Increased US Support for Saudis in Yemen Could Create Famine Threat to Millions

The US Special Operations force has been conducting covert ground operations to collect intelligence on AQAP, CNN reported citing two officials with direct knowledge of the operations.

On Monday, US Defense Department spokesperson Capt. Jeff Davis said that the United States carried out additional counterterrorism strikes in Yemen against AQAP targets over the weekend.

Davis provided no additional details on the engagements, but noted that the number of strikes in Yemen now exceeds 70.