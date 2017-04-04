Register
04 April 2017
    General view of the Syrian government delegation the start of a meeting between UN Special Envoy for Syria and Syria's government delegation during Syria peace talks in Geneva, Switzerland March 25, 2017

    Syrian Social Nationalist Party Urges Adding Damascus to Syria Talks Platforms

    Middle East
    Tarek Ahmad, a member of the Syrian Social Nationalist Party (SSNP), which is a part of the Damascus platform of Syrian opposition, urged parties to the Syrian conflict to establish a procedure for armed groups to join efforts of the international community to end the six-year conflict in Syria.

    United States Special Envoy to Syria Michael Ratney
    US Envoy Ratney Discussed US-Russia Role in Syria With Opposition Group in Geneva
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The negotiations on a political settlement in Syria should be held not only in Geneva, but also in Damascus with the participation of as many political forces as possible, Tarek Ahmad, a member of the Syrian Social Nationalist Party (SSNP), which is a part of the Damascus platform of Syrian opposition, said Tuesday.

    "Political process has to be between politicians and with the participation of as many political forces and parties as possible. The Syrian nationals have to participate through their parties. We support this dialogue. This dialogue should be held in Damascus first of all. The fact that it is held in Geneva is good, but it should be held in Damascus and with the participation of all forces, this is the most important [point]," Ahmad said during a press conference in Moscow.

    The SSNP spokesman also urged parties to the Syrian conflict to establish a procedure for armed groups to join efforts of the international community to end the six-year conflict in Syria.

    "For political process to succeed it should be conducted rightly and we have to work out conditions for armed groups to surrender arms," Ahmad urged.

    The silhouette of a Syrian man is seen through an election campaign portrait of President Bashar al-Assad he hangs it on a billboard on May 11, 2014 in the capital Damascus.
    Saudi-Backed Syrian Opposition Remains Adamant 'Assad Must Go' Despite Tillerson's Remark
    The fifth round of the UN-mediated Geneva negotiations on Syrian reconciliation concluded on Friday, with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura stating that, while there was no breakthrough, the sides continued moving forward on discussing the key issues.

    The Kazakh capital of Astana provides another platform for the talks on the Syrian settlement, brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran. Astana has hosted three rounds of negotiations since the beginning of this year.

