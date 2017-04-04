Iraqi Security Forces Kill Senior Daesh Leader in Mosul

MOSUL (Iraq), (Sputnik) — The leader, known as Abu Muhajir al-Rusi, and possibly of the Russian origin, was killed in an artillery strike on a command post located in the so-called Old City district of Mosul, according to the police.

"A precision artillery strike guided by aerial drones killed two Daesh leaders, including field commander nicknamed Abu Muhajir al-Rusi, as well as six of his aides," Abdurrahman al-Abidin, advisor to the head of the Iraqi federal police said.

The city of Mosul has been occupied by Daesh, outlawed in many countries, including Russia, since 2014. The operation to retake it began on October 17, 2016 and resulted in the liberation of Mosul’s eastern part this January, but fighting continues in the city's western areas. The operation to liberate it started on February 19.