Iraq’s Kirkuk Provincial Council Calls Referendum on Kurdish Governance

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The decision was announced at a press briefing by Council’s chair Rebwar Talabani, who said the Iraqi government had been informed about this move.
Non-Kurdish members of the Council boycotted Tuesday’s session, the Turkish daily said. Kurds hold 26 seats on the Council, whereas Turkmens have nine and Arabs have six.
The ruling comes after the Iraqi parliament prohibited Kirkuk authorities last week to hoist the Kurdistan flag alongside the Iraqi flag in official institutions. Baghdad also banned oil exports from the oil-rich province, arguing proceeds from sales of its resources belonged to all people of Iraq.
