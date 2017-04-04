Register
14:14 GMT +304 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Turkish troops in Syria. File photo

    Turkey Will Be Unable to Further Advance in Syria Without 'Consensus With Assad'

    © AP Photo/ Mursel Coban
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    152550

    Despite the achievements of Operation Euphrates Shield, Turkey's foray into Syria alongside FSA troops, it was terminated due to Ankara's failure to clinch an agreement with Damascus, Turkish political analyst Mehmet Ali Guller told Sputnik.

    A Turkish soldier on armoured military vehicle patrols the border between Turkey and Syria, near the southeastern village of Besarslan, in Hatay province, Turkey, November 1, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Umit Bektas
    Why Erdogan Terminated Euphrates Shield Operation in Syria
    In an interview with Sputnik Turkey, Mehmet Ali Guller, a Turkish political analyst, suggested that in spite of several highlights, Ankara wrapped up its large-scale military campaign in northern Syria due to its failure to reach a consensus with Damascus.

    Last week, the Turkish National Security Council announced that Operation Euphrates Shield which was started with the goal of ensuring national security, preventing the threat from Daesh and the return of Syrian refugees to their homes, has been completed successfully.

    "After the operation in al-Bab, Turkish armed forces were directly or indirectly surrounded by the forces of the United States, Syrian Army and units of the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD). In this situation, the only thing that the Turkish Armed Forces could do was to retreat," Mehmet Ali Guller said.

    He recalled that at the very beginning of Operation Euphrates Shield, Russia decried it as illegitimate for not having been coordinated with Syrian authorities. However, the Turkish government stubbornly refused to arrive at a consensus with Syrian President Assad on the matter.

    "Sending direct and indirect messages, Moscow reminded Ankara that there was no requisite agreement with Damascus on the operation, making it clear that Turkey would not be able to continue it. As soon as such a situation developed, the Turkish army was forced to complete the operation," Guller said.

    Turkish forces and members of the Free Syrian Army are seen at the al Baza'a village on the outskirts of al-Bab town in Syria
    © REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
    Why Now? Turkey's Decision to Stop Euphrates Shield Op Raises Questions
    He emphasized that "until Turkey chooses the path of compromise in relations with Syrian authorities, it will unable to move further to Syrian territory, since Russia, Syria and Iran will not allow Ankara to do so."

    "At the same time, the search for interaction with the US on this issue automatically means Turkey's readiness to put up with the existence of the PYD, supported by Washington," according to Guller.

    "This situation poses a serious dilemma for Ankara. Actually, it means that Turkey will have to accept the US conditions regarding the participation of the Kurdish People's Self-Defense Forces in the Raqqa operation or stick to Russia's demands, namely, to clinch a deal with Damascus," he said.

    On August 24, Turkish forces, supported by Free Syrian Army rebels and US-led coalition aircraft, began a military operation dubbed the Euphrates Shield to clear the Syrian border town of Jarabulus and the surrounding area from the internationally-condemned terrorist group Daesh (ISIS/ISIL).

    The campaign was the first Turkish incursion into Syria, however Turkish forces had earlier attacked Kurdish positions in Syria from its side of the border.

    The operation has been widely criticized both by the Syrian Kurds and Damascus, who have accused Ankara of violating Syria's territorial integrity.

    A Turkish military armored vehicle drives in the northern Syrian rebel-held town of al-Rai, Syria January 5, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
    What Could Prompt Turkey to Launch Operation Euphrates Shield 2.0
    The military intervention was also aimed at preventing Kurdish forces from moving further west and linking areas they control into a single border region.

    The Turkish military and the Ankara-backed Free Syrian Army liberated the cities of al-Bab and Jarabulus as part of the campaign, creating a buffer zone between two Kurdish-run regions in northern Syria.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Euphrates Shield: Turkey's 'Mission Accomplished' Announcement a Sham
    What's Behind Turkey Ending Operation Euphrates Shield in Syria
    Turkey Announces Successful End of 'Euphrates Shield' Operation in Syria
    Turkey at a Crossroads: What's Next for the Euphrates Shield Operation in Syria
    Tags:
    consensus, army, government, agreement, Operation Euphrates Shield, Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), Turkey, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Mikhas
      That is or will be the Turkish official face-saving version of events, the real one is that Turkey was and still is blocked by Syria and Russia from going any further. The "consensus" part is particularly funny since Syria didn't agree to have the Neo-Ottomans and their "moderate" cutthoath gangs there in the first place.

      Nice try though, Sputnik. Please stop wasting time with these "Turkish experts" or whatever....
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    International Pillow Fight Day: Feathered Fun Around the World
    International Pillow Fight Day: Feathered Fun Around the World
    Diagnosis Long Overdue
    Diagnosis Long Overdue
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok