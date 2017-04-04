Register
    A general view shows a damaged classroom at a school after it was hit in an air strike in the village of Hass, in the south of Syria's rebel-held Idlib province on October 26, 2016.

    ICRC Calls for Demilitarized Zones Around Hospitals, Schools in Syria

    ICRC President Peter Maurer said that committee proposes to establish demilitarized zones around critical Syrian infrastructure such as hospitals and school, which should be respected by the Syrian authorities as well as opposition armed groups.

    Red Crescent convoy carrying humanitarian aid
    Humanitarian Convoy Heads Into Syria's Besieged Madaya, Fuah - ICRC
    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) proposes to establish demilitarized zones around critical Syrian infrastructure such as hospitals and school, which should be respected by the Syrian authorities as well as opposition armed groups, ICRC President Peter Maurer said Tuesday.

    "It is time to do more in terms of respecting a humanitarian law. Demilitarized zones could be established around critical infrastructure such as hospitals and school. It is vital that states abide by the norms of war, we need encourage others including non-state arm groups to do the same. There are needs for much more careful consideration as to what constitutes a military necessity. There should be periods of calm where those affected by violence given time to recover," Maurer said at the "Supporting the future of Syria and the region" conference in Brussels.

    He underlined that an unconditional unimpeded and safe access of the humanitarian organizations to the besieged and hard-to-reach areas should be provided.

    "This access must not be dependent on political factors. The humanitarian and military and political solutions should not be dependent on one another. When we do have a political solution, it should be vital and sustainable," ICRC president said.

    The European Union, Germany, Kuwait, Norway, Qatar, the United Kingdom and the United Nations are co-chairing the Brussels conference on April 4-5. According to the organizers, the conference will address the Syrian crisis and its impact on host countries, reconfirm existing pledges, and identify additional support to Syrians both inside the country and abroad.

