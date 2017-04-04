Register
    Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Syrian Arab Republic to the Russian Federation Riyad Mohammad Haddad talks with journalists at the Embassy of Syria

    Syria to Respond to 'Terrorist Supporter' Israel's Aggression - Ambassador

    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Middle East
    1689140

    Syria will respond to any aggression from Israel, which Damascus believes supports terrorist groups there, Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad told Sputnik.

    The world famous Scud.
    © Wikipedia/
    We Mean Business: Syria Will Fire Scuds at Israel in Response to Airstrikes
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) Riyad Haddad accused Tel Aviv of "at this time attempting to support terrorist groups in our territory," saying "as soon as Israel feels that the terrorist groups are weakening, they immediately intervene to support them."

    "That is why we will respond to any aggression on the part of Israel, as we responded the last time by destroying one of the planes and striking a blow to the second plane. We will do the same if there is a repetition of such an attempt," Haddad said.

    The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said last month its jets conducting raids in Syria were attacked from the neighboring country. Israel reportedly intercepted at least one Syrian missile using its Arrow missile defense system. The Syrian government forces said they had shot down one of four Israeli Air Force jets.

    Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman later vowed to "destroy" Syrian air defense systems if they attack Israeli aircraft.

    Syria considers Turkey's plan to launch a new offensive on its territory a "flagrant aggression" against the Arab republic's sovereignty, Syrian Ambassador said.

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday that Ankara was preparing for new operations in Syria after the completion of the Euphrates Shield campaign.

    "This is a flagrant aggression against the sovereignty of our country," Haddad said.

    The envoy added that Damascus "believed from the very beginning that the Turkish army's presence on our territory is an occupation regardless of whether the first operation was completed or not."

