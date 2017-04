© REUTERS/ Rodi Said US Fight Against Daesh in Raqqa Futile Without Working With Assad - Syrian Opposition Figure

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The decision on what force will be used in the liberation of the Syrian city of Raqqa from Daesh terror group is yet to be made, US Department of Defense spokesperson Eric Pahon told Sputnik.

Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said Friday that Ankara presented to US President Donald Trump a plan for liberating Raqqa from the terrorists.

"There have been no decisions made on what force will be used to liberate Raqqah," Pahon said on Monday when asked to comment on the Turkish proposal.

"While that isolation is underway, we will continue to plan for the subsequent phases with our allies and partners, including Turkey," Pahon added.