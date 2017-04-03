MSF Urges to Step Up Mine Clearance in Syria to Avoid Impact on Civilians

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Mines, booby-traps and unexploded ordinances are exacerbating civilian suffering of the Syrian war and need to be promptly removed, Doctors Without Borders (MSF), a medical aid charity, said Monday.
"Without proper support to the humanitarian clearance of mines, booby traps and explosive remnants of war, and with poor humanitarian access to the affected areas, people displaced from their homes will be unable to return safely," the MSF said in a new report.
The death toll from the extensive use of explosives during hostilities is amplified by widespread planting of mines and booby-traps that target returning civilians, the report underscored. Improvised explosive devices are found planted in streets and fields, placed in doorways or under TV sets, fridges and teddy bears.
